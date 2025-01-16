← Company Directory
COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at COMPASS Pathways ranges from $122K to $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for COMPASS Pathways's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$131K - $154K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$122K$131K$154K$170K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at COMPASS Pathways?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at COMPASS Pathways in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at COMPASS Pathways for the Software Engineer role in United States is $121,800.

