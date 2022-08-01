← Company Directory
Company.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Company.com that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Company.com is a free online SMB lead generation and business social networking portal that aggregates company information to assist business in saving money through lower vendor costs and making money through business referrals from the Company.com subscriber base or visitors searching for specific information, products or services. The company’s business social network and business governance environment also helps businesses manage their non-core business organizational responsibilities and helps connect our subscribers with others that can contribute information, know how, advise, or services. We use comparable financial data to detect patterns in a businesses financial performance, financial health monitoring of a business, and present savings opportunities to optimize profitability and business efficiency. Company.com is the Online - OnStar for small and medium sized businesses.

    company.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    50
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Company.com

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources