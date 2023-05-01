← Company Directory
Community Veterinary Partners
Community Veterinary Partners Salaries

Community Veterinary Partners's median salary is $192,960 for a Business Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Community Veterinary Partners. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$193K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Community Veterinary Partners is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Community Veterinary Partners is $192,960.

