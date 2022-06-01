← Company Directory
Community Health Net
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Community Health Net that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Community Health Network was created 60 years ago by our neighbors, for our neighbors. We've never forgotten that heritage. To this day, we're still locally based and locally controlled, and we're as closely tied to our communities as ever. As a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, Community’s full continuum of care integrates hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, MedChecks, behavioral health and employer health services.

    http://eCommunity.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    6,350
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Community Health Net

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources