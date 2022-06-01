Community Health Network was created 60 years ago by our neighbors, for our neighbors. We've never forgotten that heritage. To this day, we're still locally based and locally controlled, and we're as closely tied to our communities as ever. As a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, Community’s full continuum of care integrates hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, MedChecks, behavioral health and employer health services.