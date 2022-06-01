Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC). CHC is one of the country’s most creative and dynamic providers of primary medical, dental and mental health services to the uninsured and underinsured. We are one of the leading health-care providers in the state of Connecticut, providing comprehensive primary care services in medicine, dentistry, and behavioral health. With more than 145,000 active patients, CHC is the health care home that works to keep our patients—and our communities—healthy. We go beyond the traditional health services to bring care wherever our patients and clients are, using innovative service delivery models and state of the art technology. We use the latest treatments and technologies within the Patient-Centered Medical Home Model (PCMH) to care for our growing patient base. We also are engaged in practice transformation work around the country through our Weitzman Institute and affiliates: National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium, the National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement, and ConferMED.