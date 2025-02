Community Family Centers is a non-profit organization that offers bilingual services to help families in Houston's Greater East End address their basic needs and move towards self-sufficiency. They provide a safe environment for children to excel and adults to learn, strengthen community partnerships, and promote cultural understanding and community empowerment. With a $2.7 million annual operating budget, 48 staff members, and over 500 volunteers, CFC serves over 40,000 clients each year.