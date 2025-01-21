← Company Directory
Commonwealth Bank
Commonwealth Bank Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Australia at Commonwealth Bank ranges from A$217K to A$296K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Commonwealth Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$232K - A$280K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$217KA$232KA$280KA$296K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Commonwealth Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Commonwealth Bank in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$295,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Commonwealth Bank for the Business Analyst role in Australia is A$216,546.

Other Resources