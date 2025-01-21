The average Data Architect total compensation in Australia at Commonwealth Bank of Australia ranges from A$184K to A$261K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Commonwealth Bank of Australia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.3K+ (sometimes A$463K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***