Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sydney at Commonwealth Bank of Australia ranges from A$140K per year for Software Engineer to A$208K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sydney package totals A$155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Commonwealth Bank of Australia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer
A$140K
A$128K
A$0
A$12.8K
Senior Software Engineer
A$176K
A$157K
A$501.8
A$18.4K
Staff Software Engineer
A$208K
A$177K
A$0
A$31.7K
