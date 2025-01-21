← Company Directory
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Singapore at Commonwealth Bank of Australia ranges from SGD 217K to SGD 316K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Commonwealth Bank of Australia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 249K - SGD 284K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 217KSGD 249KSGD 284KSGD 316K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Chief of Staff submissions at Commonwealth Bank of Australia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.5K+ (sometimes SGD 405K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Commonwealth Bank of Australia?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chief of Staff offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 315,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Commonwealth Bank of Australia for the Chief of Staff role in Singapore is SGD 216,662.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources