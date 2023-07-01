← Company Directory
Common Room
    About

    Common Room is a company that offers a community engagement platform for modern SaaS companies. They bring together community engagement, product usage, and customer data in one place, using intelligence to surface insights and provide tools for action. With over $50 million in funding from top-tier investors and support from operators of community-first organizations, Common Room helps teams discover what's important, nurture key personas, measure program impact, and collaborate across their organization.

    commonroom.io
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    53
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

