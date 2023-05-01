CIH is a risk management firm that provides education and customized price risk management services to businesses affected by volatility in the agriculture commodities markets. Co-founded in 1999 by Perry Iverson and Gordon Malarkey, the company aims to help clients make better decisions and confidently implement superior, long-term margin management strategies. Their education-focused business model and team approach to client support has led to long tenure among both clients and employees, and helped fuel the company’s growth.