Commerzbank
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Rhine-Main Area

Commerzbank Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Rhine-Main Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Rhine-Main Area package at Commerzbank totals €66.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Commerzbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Commerzbank
Software Engineer
Frankfurt, HE, Germany
Total per year
€66.3K
Level
L3
Base
€61.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Commerzbank?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Commerzbank in Greater Rhine-Main Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,210,797. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Commerzbank for the Software Engineer role in Greater Rhine-Main Area is CZK 1,654,095.

