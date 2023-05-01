← Company Directory
Comet
Comet Salaries

Comet's salary ranges from $88,378 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Singapore at the low-end to $199,000 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Comet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Electrical Engineer
$199K
Hardware Engineer
$163K
Product Manager
$88.4K
Software Engineer
$115K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Comet is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comet is $139,083.

