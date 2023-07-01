Combined Arms is a company that disrupts the veteran transition landscape by connecting veterans with opportunities and showcasing their value. The team, consisting of veterans themselves, understands the transition experience and aims to provide support. They use data-driven technology to connect veterans with resources and collect valuable data for better service. The company builds a community for veterans by rallying various organizations and agencies to provide resources. They prioritize accountability and transparency by vetting member organizations and asking veterans to rank them. Overall, Combined Arms serves as a one-stop resource, efficiently connecting veterans with the right resources while allowing VSOs to focus on their strengths.