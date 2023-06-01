Columbus House is a non-profit organization that provides outreach, shelter, and housing to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. They aim to foster personal growth and independence while advocating for affordable housing to end homelessness in their communities. They offer comprehensive case management to address the root causes of homelessness and rely on government grants, private sector contributions, and volunteer support to achieve their goals. They have programs in New Haven, Waterbury, and Middletown, CT.