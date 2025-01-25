Salaries

Hardware Engineer

All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Columbia University in the City of New York Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Columbia University in the City of New York ranges from $57.4K to $83.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Columbia University in the City of New York's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation $65.1K - $75.6K United States Common Range Possible Range $57.4K $65.1K $75.6K $83.3K Common Range Possible Range

We only need 3 more Hardware Engineer submissions at Columbia University in the City of New York to unlock! Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community! 💰 View All Salaries 💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Columbia University in the City of New York ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.