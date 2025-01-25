← Company Directory
Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Biomedical Engineer

Columbia University in the City of New York Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The average Biomedical Engineer total compensation in United States at Columbia University in the City of New York ranges from $60.4K to $84.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Columbia University in the City of New York's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

$65.3K - $76K
$60.4K$65.3K$76K$84.5K
What are the career levels at Columbia University in the City of New York?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Columbia University in the City of New York in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $84,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Columbia University in the City of New York for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $60,350.

