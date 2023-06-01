← Company Directory
ColorOfChange
    Color Of Change is a company with over 7 million members fighting for the rights of Black people in America. They hold decision-makers accountable and work towards changes in the criminal justice system, media, workplace, economy, and democracy. Founded in response to Hurricane Katrina, their goal is to make the voice of the Black community un-ignorable and powerful enough to change the system. They believe in creating a less hostile and more human world for Black people and all people through strategic, creative, and collaborative action.

    http://colorofchange.org
    2005
    126
    $10M-$50M
