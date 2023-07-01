← Company Directory
Colorado Community Health Network
    Colorado Community Health Network (CCHN) represents 21 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Colorado, providing comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health care to low-income individuals. CCHN educates policymakers, supports CHCs, and ensures high-quality care. CHCs are governed by community boards with patient representation and serve all patients regardless of their ability to pay. They offer competitive wages, benefits, loan repayment programs, and flexible working schedules. CCHN encourages individuals seeking a rewarding career to consider CHCs.

    https://cchn.org
    1982
    31
    $1M-$10M
