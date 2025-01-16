← Company Directory
Colliers
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

Colliers Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Thailand at Colliers ranges from THB 336K to THB 480K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Colliers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 385K - THB 451K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 336KTHB 385KTHB 451KTHB 480K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Colliers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Colliers in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 479,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Colliers for the Business Analyst role in Thailand is THB 336,170.

