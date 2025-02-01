← Company Directory
The average Customer Service total compensation in United States at College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving ranges from $29.3K to $41.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$33.2K - $37.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$29.3K$33.2K$37.8K$41.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $41,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving for the Customer Service role in United States is $29,349.

