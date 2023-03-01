← Company Directory
College Board
College Board Salaries

College Board's salary ranges from $82,620 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $194,970 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of College Board. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $136K
Financial Analyst
$195K
Product Manager
$134K

Project Manager
$82.6K
Recruiter
$143K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at College Board is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,970. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at College Board is $139,355.

