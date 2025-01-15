← Company Directory
Colaberry
Colaberry Salaries

Colaberry's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $99,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Colaberry. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Scientist
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Colaberry is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Colaberry is $89,950.

