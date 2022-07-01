← Company Directory
CoinTracker
CoinTracker Salaries

CoinTracker's salary ranges from $129,545 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $431,929 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoinTracker. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$130K
Marketing
$432K
Software Engineer
$201K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CoinTracker, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CoinTracker is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $431,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoinTracker is $201,000.

