CoinSwitch
CoinSwitch Salaries

CoinSwitch's salary ranges from $24,097 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $117,859 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoinSwitch. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $66K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $118K
Product Designer
$24.1K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CoinSwitch, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CoinSwitch is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $117,859. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoinSwitch is $66,047.

Other Resources