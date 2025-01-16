← Company Directory
Coherent
Coherent Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Belarus at Coherent ranges from BYN 29.2K to BYN 41.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 33.1K - BYN 39.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 29.2KBYN 33.1KBYN 39.3KBYN 41.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Coherent?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Coherent in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 41,416. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent for the Data Scientist role in Belarus is BYN 29,171.

Other Resources