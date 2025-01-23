← Company Directory
Coherent Solutions
Coherent Solutions Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Poland at Coherent Solutions ranges from PLN 256K to PLN 363K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 289K - PLN 329K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 256KPLN 289KPLN 329KPLN 363K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Coherent Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Coherent Solutions in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 363,251. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Solution Architect role in Poland is PLN 255,507.

