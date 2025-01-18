← Company Directory
Coherent Solutions
Coherent Solutions Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Last updated: 1/18/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Coherent Solutions in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 404,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 302,740.

