Coherent Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Coherent Solutions Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 25.1K - BYN 30.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 23.4KBYN 25.1KBYN 30.3KBYN 31.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Coherent Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Coherent Solutions in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 31,941. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Recruiter role in Belarus is BYN 23,405.

