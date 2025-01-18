Data Architect compensation in India at Cognizant ranges from ₹448K per year for L1 to ₹1.95M per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹448K
₹445K
₹0
₹2.3K
L2
₹594K
₹590K
₹2K
₹2.2K
L3
₹1.95M
₹1.95M
₹0
₹7.9K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
