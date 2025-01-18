← Company Directory
Cognizant
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Cloud Architect

  • United States

Cognizant Cloud Architect Salaries in United States

The median Cloud Architect compensation in United States package at Cognizant totals $161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cognizant
Cloud Architect
Orlando, FL
Total per year
$161K
Level
L6
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11.5K
Years at company
19 Years
Years exp
19 Years
What are the career levels at Cognizant?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cloud Architect at Cognizant in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $255,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognizant for the Cloud Architect role in United States is $161,000.

Other Resources