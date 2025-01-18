Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Cognizant ranges from ₹527K per year for L1 to ₹2.1M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹699K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹527K
₹527K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹826K
₹826K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹2.1M
₹2.07M
₹0
₹25.2K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
