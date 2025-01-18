← Company Directory
Cognizant
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • United States

Cognizant Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cognizant ranges from $127K per year for L1 to $120K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Programmer Analyst(Entry Level)
$127K
$120K
$0
$7.3K
L2
Associate
$94.3K
$90.2K
$0
$4.1K
L3
Senior Associate
$120K
$119K
$190
$857
L4
Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Cognizant?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Cognizant in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹15,154,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognizant for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is ₹11,067,550.

Other Resources