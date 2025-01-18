Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Cognizant ranges from $71.3K per year for L2 to $119K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $72K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$71.3K
$69.3K
$0
$2K
L3
$119K
$118K
$800
$600
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
