Cognito Health
Cognito Health Salaries

Cognito Health's median salary is $137,200 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognito Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$137K
The highest paying role reported at Cognito Health is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognito Health is $137,200.

