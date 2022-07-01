← Company Directory
CognitiveScale
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CognitiveScale Salaries

CognitiveScale's salary ranges from $138,206 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $175,875 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CognitiveScale. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$154K
Product Designer
$138K
Software Engineer
$151K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CognitiveScale is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CognitiveScale is $152,573.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CognitiveScale

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources