← Company Directory
Cognite
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Cognite Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Norway package at Cognite totals NOK 885K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cognite
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per year
NOK 885K
Level
L3
Base
NOK 885K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cognite?

NOK 1.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NOK 324K+ (sometimes NOK 3.24M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cognite in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,045,964. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognite for the Software Engineer role in Norway is NOK 884,596.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cognite

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources