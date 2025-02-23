← Company Directory
Cognite
Cognite Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Norway package at Cognite totals NOK 1.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
Cognite
Product Designer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per year
NOK 1.08M
Level
Senior
Base
NOK 1.08M
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Cognite?

NOK 1.73M

Included Titles

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Cognite in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,152,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognite for the Product Designer role in Norway is NOK 1,080,700.

Other Resources