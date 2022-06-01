← Company Directory
Cognite
Cognite Salaries

Cognite's salary ranges from $73,154 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Norway at the low-end to $167,584 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognite. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73.2K
Product Designer
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$78.9K
Product Manager
$85.5K
Project Manager
$168K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognite is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognite is $92,752.

