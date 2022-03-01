Health Insurance Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 for employee only coverage or $1,000 for employee + one and family coverage.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered through Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered through EyeMed

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual base salary to a maximum of $500,000.

Life Insurance 2x annual base salary to a maximum of $500,000.

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability with 100% salary continuation up to three months, then 80% for the next three months. Long Term Disability with 60% fo pre-disability earnings

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer