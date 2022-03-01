← Company Directory
Cognex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cognex Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $6,150

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 for employee only coverage or $1,000 for employee + one and family coverage.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through EyeMed

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual base salary to a maximum of $500,000.

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual base salary to a maximum of $500,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability with 100% salary continuation up to three months, then 80% for the next three months. Long Term Disability with 60% fo pre-disability earnings

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Wednesday in office required.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cognex

    Related Companies

    • Cognizant
    • Thermo Fisher Scientific
    • Alarm.com
    • Teradyne
    • Rockwell Automation
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources