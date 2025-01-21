← Company Directory
Cogent
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Cogent Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cogent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 199K - ZAR 236K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 184KZAR 199KZAR 236KZAR 252K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Cogent?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cogent in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 251,782. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogent for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 183,910.

Other Resources