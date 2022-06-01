← Company Directory
Cogent
Cogent Salaries

Cogent's salary ranges from $2,920 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $11,819 for a Software Engineer in South Africa at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogent. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$2.9K
Software Engineer
$11.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cogent is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $11,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogent is $7,369.

Other Resources