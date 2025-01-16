← Company Directory
Cogent Labs
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Cogent Labs Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in Japan package at Cogent Labs totals ¥14.9M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cogent Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cogent Labs
Senior HRGA Manager
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥14.9M
Level
M2
Base
¥12.96M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥1.94M
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Cogent Labs?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Cogent Labs in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥16,982,366. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogent Labs for the Human Resources role in Japan is ¥14,858,307.

Other Resources