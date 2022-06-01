← Company Directory
Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Salaries

Cogent Communications's salary ranges from $144,060 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogent Communications. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales
$144K
Software Engineer
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cogent Communications is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogent Communications is $221,280.

