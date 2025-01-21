← Company Directory
Coditas
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • India

Coditas UX Designer Salaries in India

The median UX Designer compensation in India package at Coditas totals ₹491K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coditas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Coditas
UX Designer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹491K
Level
L1
Base
₹491K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Coditas?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Coditas in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹744,782. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coditas for the UX Designer role in India is ₹490,938.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coditas

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources