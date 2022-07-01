← Company Directory
CodeSignal
CodeSignal Salaries

CodeSignal's salary ranges from $49,837 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Armenia at the low-end to $164,175 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CodeSignal. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$129K
The highest paying role reported at CodeSignal is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CodeSignal is $128,640.

