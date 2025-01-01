← Company Directory
Codeium
    About

    Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. We believe there are too many parts of the modern coding workflow that are boring, tedious, or downright frustrating, from regurgitating boilerplate to poring through StackOverflow. We can use recent advances in AI to eliminate these parts, making it seamless to turn your ideas into code. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.

    https://codeium.com
    Website
    2024
    Year Founded
    46
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

