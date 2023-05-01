CodeGreen is a sustainability and energy efficiency consulting firm that provides comprehensive energy management and sustainability consulting for real estate owners, investors, and managers covering over 650 million square feet of property nationwide. Their team of over 60 energy, sustainability, and data professionals partner with some of the largest real estate companies worldwide to provide more energy efficient, sustainable, resilient, and healthy buildings to increase returns, reduce risk and protect long-term investments. CodeGreen is a GRESB Premier Partner and has received the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. EPA every year since 2017.