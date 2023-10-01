← Company Directory
codecentric
codecentric Salaries

codecentric's salary ranges from $70,988 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $86,336 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of codecentric. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $71K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
$86.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at codecentric is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $86,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at codecentric is $78,662.

